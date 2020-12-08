With celebrity Cameo videos being such a sought-after internet commodity, it's important to know how to pick the best one without Pauly Shore ripping you off.

However, given that Cameo has over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.

The NetCredit data visualization wizards scoured through the Cameo video prices of 5,000 celebrities and compared them with their fame ranking on the website FameFlux.

Some key takeaways from NetCredit's findings are that Donald Trump's ex-wife and Tiffany Trump's mother Marla Maples is the celebrity with the best overall value commensurate with their fame. Conversely, Liz Katz, a cosplayer and actor, has the worst value.



