The Celebrities Have Figured Out What We Need To Beat Coronavirus: A Video Of Them Singing 'Imagine'
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need:
[Via Twitter]
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
How an aerial-combat theory can help fight the outbreak.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
The Whoopee Cushion was unleashed in the United States. Offered in two versions, priced $.25 and $1.25, the gag was a tremendous hit with Americans miserable from the Great Depression who needed a cheap and easy laugh.
"I think most of us are anticipating getting COVID-19. I've had that conversation with almost all the attendings, and I have been told that I've been exposed already. "
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
The epic, never-before-told story behind possibly the greatest fashion emergency in history and a daring, near-deadly escape.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Good fences make good pets.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
The coronavirus exposes the fragility of an economy built on outsourcing and just-in-time inventory.
Could some humans be able to sense the Earth's magnetic field? Evidence suggests humans could be — yes, this is the real term — magnetoreceptors.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Twenty years ago, India let Masood Azhar go. Now he and his jihadist group may be one of the greatest obstacles to resolving the crisis in Kashmir.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
The "Parks and Recreation" star answers the web's most frequently searched questions and reveals he really does love to woodwork.
As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps through New York City, a Korean-American observes a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment.
For the past few days of the coronavirus outbreak, comedian Billy Procida has been self-isolating with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend. We gave him a call to see how it's going.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
So far, the answer to so many of the hard questions about the novel coronavirus and pregnancy is that no one really knows. The studies are piecemeal and preliminary, made up of tiny samples of women in China.
What is so deadly about the novel coronavirus is that it spreads rapidly without layman detection — until it's too late.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
We need to help these people right now.
The actor, director and film buff gave us 20 movie picks (plus 3 books) to help pass the time.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
The push to let college athletes profit from their work has supporters on both the right and the left — and it's gaining momentum.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
From March Madness to Major League Baseball, sporting events have been suspended, postponed, and outright cancelled to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The result for is an indefinite shutdown that has left ESPN facing a vast programming void.
Some of these behaviors seem obvious, but they may not come easily.
Chris Morocco attempts to recreate a signature Bobby Flay dish on taste and smells alone.
"It takes about 1,500 hours. You're trading time for money."
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
Since he first was asked about coronavirus in January, Donald Trump's statements have dramatically changed.
People with type A blood are more likely to catch coronavirus and die from it, according to a new study published in Wuhan, China.
A federal crackdown on professors' undisclosed outside activities is achieving what China has long struggled to do: spur Chinese scientists to return home. In this crisis, it's costing the U.S. intellectual firepower.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time — nearly 140 years after his death.
The small island nation's large-scale testing strategy includes people who don't have any symptoms.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.