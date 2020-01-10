One shot. One question for a chance to play for $10,000. One opportunity to… oh no:

So Family Feud Canada exists, and tonight it gave us one of the most amazing moments in the history of television (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/uuJkTXH8q0 — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) January 10, 2020

Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.



[Via Twitter]