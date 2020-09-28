When realtor Kristen Adams-Kearney first heard about the listing for a house that was "wallpapered in beer cans," she didn't realize how literal that description would be.

According to Adams-Kearney, she was shocked when she first walked into the 815-square-foot condo in Lake Worth, Florida, and realized that the whole house, from its ceilings to its walls, was covered with Budweiser cans.

If that sounds too far-fetched to be true, here are the pictures for you to see for yourself:

Every room in the house, from the living room to the bedroom to the closet, is lined in Budweiser cans, with the exception of the bathrooms, which are Bud-free.

And much to our relief (or perhaps our disappointment), the exterior of the house is not covered with Budweiser cans either.

Though there is a Budweiser logo by the front door.

The previous owner, who is now deceased, was a big fan of Budweiser and made it "his life's mission to wallpaper his home in beer cans." We'd say he succeeded, and though we might not want to live in a house literally covered in beer cans, we applaud his commitment to Budweiser. It's… quite something.

The condo sold for $100,000, though it's unknown whether the new owners will keep the interior as it is. Here's hoping that they do, as Budweiser has promised to stock the new owners' fridge with beer as long as they don't renovate.



[Via Realtor.com]