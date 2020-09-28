👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

NONE THE BUDWEISER

When realtor Kristen Adams-Kearney first heard about the listing for a house that was "wallpapered in beer cans," she didn't realize how literal that description would be.

According to Adams-Kearney, she was shocked when she first walked into the 815-square-foot condo in Lake Worth, Florida, and realized that the whole house, from its ceilings to its walls, was covered with Budweiser cans.

If that sounds too far-fetched to be true, here are the pictures for you to see for yourself:

Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com

Every room in the house, from the living room to the bedroom to the closet, is lined in Budweiser cans, with the exception of the bathrooms, which are Bud-free.

Via Realtor.com
Via Realtor.com

And much to our relief (or perhaps our disappointment), the exterior of the house is not covered with Budweiser cans either.

Via Realtor.com

Though there is a Budweiser logo by the front door.

Via Realtor.com

The previous owner, who is now deceased, was a big fan of Budweiser and made it "his life's mission to wallpaper his home in beer cans." We'd say he succeeded, and though we might not want to live in a house literally covered in beer cans, we applaud his commitment to Budweiser. It's… quite something.

The condo sold for $100,000, though it's unknown whether the new owners will keep the interior as it is. Here's hoping that they do, as Budweiser has promised to stock the new owners' fridge with beer as long as they don't renovate.


[Via Realtor.com]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

1 digg outsideonline.com
After a legendary career in adventure writing, Tim Cahill thought his story was over. Thrown from a raft in the Grand Canyon's Lava Falls, he was trapped underwater and out of air. When he finally reached land, his heart stopped for several minutes. Then he came back — and decided to risk Lava again.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample