While people have called into question whether or not the UK prime minister actually shook hands with COVID-19 patients during his visit to Kettering General Hospital, there is no denying that with Johnson testing positive for COVID-19, we should all stand to be more vigilant in our social distancing practices and not shake hands with people at this moment.

'I'm shaking hands continuously. I was at a hospital the other night where there were actually some Coronavirus patients & I shook hands with everybody. People can make up their own mind but I think it's very important to keep shaking hands.'pic.twitter.com/mvPEE13udm — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 27, 2020



[Via Twitter]