Is 'Borat 2' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Borat Returns To America Again In 'Borat 2,' This Time With His Daughter In Tow

America is all about second chances. And Borat is given one now that America is "great again" under the rule of Premier McDonald Trump. The leaders of Kazakhstan have given Borat a chance to redeem himself by bringing Vice Premier Michael Pence a special gift, and it's all chronicled in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan." Just like Borat's first trip to America, nothing goes as planned, and the reporter ends up on another wild, unbelievable adventure chock full of morally questionable Americans.

Borat doesn't understand the assignment he's given by his dictatorial government early in the movie, but he's happy to take it on. As he reveals in a prologue from his mock village, the success of the previous installment embarrassed his country so much that he was tossed into a gulag for life ("My life is nice....naaahhht"). Yanked from prison to delivery a monkey envoy to Mike Pence — long story — Borat arrives in Texas with the monkey in a crate, only to find that his 15-year-old daughter Tutar is inside instead.

Given The Times In Which It's Set, 'Borat 2' Hits Very Differently Than The Original

The film […] falls short of its imperfect but zeitgeist-grabbing 2006 predecessor in several ways; few if any of them can be blamed on director Jason Woliner, who has done excellent work with comic performers like Brett Gelman, Patton Oswalt and Aziz Ansari. The easiest (but incomplete) answer is that the George W. Bush era needed a Borat, and the Trump years make him painfully redundant.

Borat is now encountering America in the age of Donald Trump, of course, and some of the film's best moments come when it is exposing complacency and credulity on the subject of COVID-19. It is almost compulsory now to say that Trump has rendered satire futile, but perhaps it is truer to say that Borat was a fake-news pioneer of trolling and outrageousness, and Trump's electoral success was basically a trolling of the Democrats and the progressives. Trump was the custard pie in the face of received wisdom and authority: an unthinkable public humiliation for the establishment, but Borat had already lowered the thinkability-threshold.

Having been made with a specific political purpose, "Subsequent MovieFilm" won't age as well as the previous Borat did. Whereas that one will stand as an evergreen comedy, this one might be as ephemeral as a newspaper's editorial cartoon or an episode of "Spitting Image." But it's the ripped-from-the-headlines relevance that makes it so fascinating, and it's the boiling rage at current politics that makes it so bracing. There aren't many films as urgently satirical as this one. You might not want to re-watch it in a few years' time, but you should definitely watch it now.

Maria Bakalova, The Actress Who Plays Borat's Daughter Tutar, Is The Best Part Of The Movie

Bakalova is a real discovery. Most of the scenes that had me covering my eyes in mortified glee were the ones in which she took the lead. She is so wide-eyed and heartfelt in her interactions with strangers that her plotline becomes strangely emotional, and so fearless and quick-witted in the stunt sequences that she gives the film the surprise value that it lacks elsewhere. We already know that Baron Cohen can do this stuff; the thrill comes from seeing that someone else can do it, too.

Tutar is the film's secret weapon. "Subsequent Moviefilm" acknowledges that due to Borat's popularity, he can no longer go around unrecognized, so Tutar becomes the vehicle for some of the film's greatest gags or she works as a scene partner while Borat is in disguise.

And The Father-Daughter Relationship Gives 'Borat 2' A Surprising Tenderness

Amid all the antics involving real-life people, however, the film finds a surprising amount of room to explore the Borat-Tutar relationship. That, of course, allows Borat to grow, as his daughter discovers that women can in fact drive cars and read books and drink out of things that aren't doggy bowls.

It's this evolution of Tutar and her relationship with Borat that gives the sequel a charming, though still severely deranged, emotional core.

But Also, We Need To Talk About The Infamous Rudy Giuliani Moment In The Movie (Spoilers Ahead)

Tutar sets up an interview with Rudy Giuliani. She meets the former mayor of New York and current adviser to the president in a hotel room, where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom. She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants. Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point. They are strategically interrupted before more transpires, but you cannot help wondering exactly what Giuliani may have done next. (Shortly after the event, which took place in July, Giuliani called the cops on Cohen.)

Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: "She's 15. She's too old for you."

Having also seen the film last night, I can wholeheartedly confirm the footage is just as vile and shocking as it sounds.

And here's a still from the movie of the moment, for those who are morbidly curious.



But Ultimately, Is The Movie As Good As 'Borat'?

How could a belated sequel possibly compare with a side-spitting, gobsmacking all-time comedy classic? The answer, I'm afraid, is that it can't. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is nowhere near as hilarious as its predecessor. The pranks tend to be longer and baggier, more audacious than funny, and there is nothing to match the gross-out brilliance of the naked wrestling, or the magnificent silliness of keeping a bear in the back of an ice cream van. But be patient: the last half hour of "Subsequent Moviefilm" has enough fine material to make it all worthwhile.

["Borat 2"] doesn't quite recapture the magic of the original, but it also has a sharper target as Cohen repeatedly goes after American misogyny by comparing it to his comically dark fictions about how Kazak women should be treated. When "Subsequent Moviefilm" works, it gets you right back to the place where you're crying from laughter and shocked at how Cohen and his crew pulled off such daring social stunts.

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" has the disadvantages that come with any comedy sequel — including the existence of a set quality bar that needs to be met or surmounted to be accepted, and playing to an audience that is already totally aware of the core bit — and they do make an impact. A joke can land much better if you aren't even aware of the setup before the punchline, and the "Borat" follow-up doesn't have that luxury. As a result, some of the more basic encounters between the journalist and Americans, particularly those that are comedically heightened by misunderstandings, don't hit with the same ferocity.

TL; DR

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is frequently funny and occasionally pointed, more than enough to recommend it as a comedy. It's also another instance where doing things as they've always been done no longer feels like quite enough. The prejudices Baron Cohen exposes have become too fond of exposing themselves.

Watch The Trailer Here

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" is available for streaming on Amazon Prime on October 23.



