Korean director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars for "Parasite" at Sunday's Academy Awards — including Best Picture - but his reaction to his first win, for Best Original Screenplay, was his best:

Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and laughing dot gif pic.twitter.com/whcicQJkJH — Mark (@tole_cover) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

In general, he just seemed to be having a grand time — as any multiple-Oscar winner should:

Bong Joon Ho was listening when Joaquin Phoenix said "queer rights" at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0bhyNC9dJ — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 10, 2020



