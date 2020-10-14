After a tumultuous summer that involved a deep reckoning of the brand's work culture and ethos, Bon Appétit's announcement Tuesday of a new slate of Test Kitchen stars has been met with a lukewarm response, to put it mildly.

The brand has hired eight new faces after seven beloved hosts — Rick Martinez, Sohla El-Waylly, Priya Krishna, Gaby Melian, Molly Baz, Carla Lalli Music and Amiel Stanek — quit the publication's video team over allegations of racial inequality. Last week Claire Saffitz, best known for hosting "Gourmet Makes" announced she too would not be returning to the Test Kitchen.

Up until recently, Bon Appétit was among the most popular channels on YouTube. Over summer, the company received intense backlash for salary discrepancies among employees and Business Insider published a report of a toxic work environment, with many former writers accusing the publication of a "culture of racism and exclusion."

On October 12, Bon Appétit uploaded its first video since June introducing new editor-in-chief Dawn Davis, executive editor Sonia Chopra and global brand advisor Marcus Samuelsson. The video received a barrage of negative comments and after one day had 23,000 dislikes and just 4,100 likes.

Unfortunately for BA, Test Kitchen's legion of hardcore fans did not take the announcement well. Critics pointed to the brand's continued ignorance of its past transgressions and also suggested that the rebranding had missed the point — that is, ensuring an equitable and safe workplace for people of all races, genders and orientations.

Here are a few YouTube comments from disheartened fans:

The dislikes are not for the people, but for BA. Face what you've done, apologize and fix it. Don't try to cover it up. — William Sweet

Dear BA, since you seem to be confused, six parts of a good apology:

1. Expression of regret

2. Explanation of what went wrong.

3. Acknowledgment of responsibility.

4. Declaration of repentance.

5. Offer of repair.

6. Request for forgiveness. — Key Epic Pranks

We didn't want new people. We wanted corporate accountability and reparative measures for the creators we fell in love with before Condé Nast ruined their most popular venture. — Caleb Hutchison

Sooooo, you couldn't give the old cast that everyone loved a fair contract but you can hire new people and pretend you're giving them a fair deal? — Julia Gutierrez

If this is BA's version of addressing the concerns of its community, I'd say we're miles off the target here. The community wants to know what specific steps have been taken to address systemic racism at the company, and your response is "in the end, we're all just storytellers." Of all the ways you could start off rebuilding trust, this might be one of the absolute worst. Good luck to the new team, cause they're gonna need it. — Henrik YouTube

And here are some reactions from Twitter:

chris morocco and brad leone actively chose their positions at bon appetit video over assisting in dismantling workplace oppression. even when they were made aware of the depths of these inequalities forced onto their bipoc coworkers, they chose to stay. — emily (@activistenergy) October 13, 2020

Are we really not going to talk about the fact that Bon Appétit uploaded three videos today like nothing ever happened? — Mikey Neumann (@mikeyface) October 14, 2020

On Wednesday, former employee Sohla El-Waylly was interviewed by Vulture about her decision to leave and what transpired at the Test Kitchen during her stint there. "The Test Kitchen is really fun as long as you play your role, and I didn't like the role I was put in. It became increasingly frustrating to become a sidekick to people with significantly less experience than me," she said.