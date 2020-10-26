Comedian Delivers A Priceless Impression Of How Blue Check Liberals Are Having Fun With The Election
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
The magician, beloved by American audiences, was totally unprepared for the British cynicism that greeted his stunt.
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
He has not played well in 2020. But the rescheduled trip to Augusta National is coming. Is there enough time to flip the switch for his title defense?
Not much, really. And yet every four years we go through the motions.
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year's Grammy Awards.
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
A journalist returns to Beirut fearful that the revolution she'd had to watch from afar had ended. The embers and hopes still burned. Then came the explosions of August.
Want to see how polarized America is? Look no further than Nextdoor.
The Falcons' Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown on Sunday, giving the Detroit Lions an extra possession — and a chance to win the game.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Inside the White House's secret, last-ditch effort to change the narrative, and the election — and the return of the media gatekeepers.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
Workplace favoritism is unfortunately very common. Here are four things you should do if it's happening to you.
Desperate times calls for delirious measures.
Instead of ignoring the ludicrous depictions of Kazakhstan in the Borat movies, the board of tourism decided to embrace Borat's catchphrase as a new tourism slogan.
Sicily's Salemi is the latest depopulated town to offer up dilapidated properties for less than the cost of an espresso in a bid to attract new residents.
Economist John List had a bad ride with Uber and never got an apology, so he showed them the best way to do it.
Chicken sandwiches were always dubbed "the next big thing" but when Popeyes' put theirs out, it turned the fast-food world into a warzone.
If it doesn't smell like an orchard at all times, is it even really autumn?
One of the world's leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces an immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.
This isn't the good place. It's actually the bad place.
Despite his macho looks, The Boss has long subverted our expectations for male rock stars.
The two minutes before Trump cut the "60 Minutes" interview short are extremely uncomfortable to watch, with Trump accusing Stahl of not asking Biden the same "tough questions."
"My name Borat, please watch my moviefilm or I will be execute."
Photographer Jonnah Bron wants people to know that love blooms in hard times.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
No matter how gruesome or disgusting, it's rarely notable when cats bring their owners "presents" — but when the present is a two-headed snake, well, that's a different story.
"It took both talk therapy and physical therapy to even be able to have sex as an adult. There was still that guilt looming over me. It was very hard to shake. I'm now married, and sex can still sometimes be difficult and painful."
Why is this so much more watchable than the actual debate that went down between Trump and Biden?
Archives discovery shows the calculated nature of the execution and reinforces the image of the king as a "pathological monster."
Scientists at two of America's biggest automakers knew as early as the 1960s that car emissions caused climate change, a monthslong investigation by E&E News has found.
"They looked at my back and they said, 'We don't even know how you can stand up, let alone run eight miles.'"
24kGoldn and Iann Dior's "Mood" is uniting rap fans, rock fans and fans too young to care about the difference.
The Witches is a weird, unfunny lesson in how not to adapt Roald Dahl's classic — and problematic — horror tale.
"In this one area, they've been truly disciplined about being truly evil."
The formation of Zeta puts the 2020 hurricane season one name storm away from tying the all-time record.
The latest installment of "Call of Duty" is setting a new price standard at $69.99. What does it mean for an industry that's increasingly moved toward subscription services?
'Tis the time to line up your house with horror movie villains and spread the holiday spirit.
Every editor I sent the manuscript asked, why don't you just make it a memoir? But it's not, I would insist.
Pornographers developed many early innovations in internet marketing, like pop-up ads and subscriptions. And women were among the most successful entrepreneurs in the business.
In New York City, you don't wake up to the sound of a cock crowing, but the clanks and hisses and bangs of heating pipes.
The musician's iconic big suit, in Talking Heads' 1984 concert movie, was a way of setting the band apart. In his new show-turned-film, the outfits are a way of bringing performers together.
Still haven't picked up a costume? Worry not, there are still some costumes available to pick from at Amazon.