Recent studies of the binary star system HD101584 by astronomers have yielded an incredible image that shows what it looks like when two stars have a showdown and one of the stars ends up engulfing the other.

According to a statement from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), a stellar fight had erupted in the double-star system after the larger star in HD101584 expanded into a red giant and became massive enough to swallow its smaller companion star:

As the main star puffed up into a red giant, it grew large enough to swallow its lower-mass partner. In response, the smaller star spiralled in towards the giant's core but didn't collide with it. Rather, this manoeuvre triggered the larger star into an outburst, leaving its gas layers dramatically scattered and its core exposed.

[ESO]

The beautiful blue and red rings you see in the image are the results of jets of gas being produced during the process:

The team says the complex structure of the gas in the HD101584 nebula is due to the smaller star's spiralling towards the red giant, as well as to the jets of gas that formed in this process. As a deadly blow to the already defeated gas layers, these jets blasted through the previously ejected material, forming the rings of gas and the bright bluish and reddish blobs seen in the nebula.

[ESO]

And according to Space.com, the blue clouds of gas are material that is moving towards us, while the red clouds are moving away from us.

If you're itching for another look at the star system, here's a video that starts with a wide-field view of the night sky and then zooms in on HD101584.



[Via Boing Boing]