Bill Nye made an appearance on TikTok to give a straightforward explanation of how masks work.

"Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you're out in public?" Nye said in a "Consider the Following," "Face masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting in the air and into your respiratory system." Nye proceeded to demonstrate how masks prevent air from both getting out and in when worn around your face.

[Via TikTok]