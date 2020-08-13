Artist Inserts Bill Murray's Face Into Famous Paintings, Wins The Internet

Artist Eddy Torigoe Pellot thrilled Reddit on Thursday with a photo-manipulation collage of Bill Murray inserted into several famous paintings, including "American Gothic" and "Whistler's Mother." "I was slightly surprised by the feedback on Reddit, but then it's Reddit, and you never know what's going to click with the users," Pellot revealed to Digg in an email. "Sometimes you whip something up off the cuff and get lots of upvotes, and sometimes you put some thought into a post that dies in new. It's a lot like life I guess."

"I've always been a huge fan of Bill Murray's, and I distinctly remember seeing his photo on a Reddit post and thought that the angle and even the way he looked resembled George Washington's portrait to an uncanny degree," Pellot said.

"I downloaded the Washington portrait and the image I saw of Bill and photoshopped them, and it was startling how well they matched up," he explained. "Then it occurred to me to look for other images of Bill that would fit some other famous paintings."

"American Gothic," Grant Wood

Courtesy of Eddy Torigoe Pellot

Lansdowne Portrait Of George Washington, Gilbert Stuart

"Self-Portrait With Bandaged Ear And Pipe," Vincent Van Gogh

"Self-Portrait With Two Circles," Rembrandt

"Whistler's Mother," James McNeill Whistler

"Lucas Cranach," Martin Luther

"Self-Portrait With Monkey," Frida Kahlo

"Laughing Cavalier," Frans Hals

"The Emperor Napoleon In His Study At The Tuileries," Jacques-Louis David

[Via Reddit]