As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20 — it's all too easy to look back on a skyrocketing stock and wonder "what if I'd invested before it got hot?"

Well, to augment any such feelings, CashNetUSA put together this infographic showing how much you'd have made if you invested $1,000 into 20 major companies when they IPO'd. And while tech stocks are big earners, older companies would have made you even more, with Disney (which went public in 1957) topping the list:



While Disney, McDonalds and Coca-Cola have had decades to rack up returns, the stock with the fastest annual growth is actually… Hilton. The which went public in 2013:



And again, tech stock are nothing to sniff at — a $1,000 investment in Apple stock at IPO would be worth $651,000 today:



[CashNetUSA]