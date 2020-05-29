Want more stories like this?

THE VIRUS HUNTER

Part Indiana Jones, part Anthony Fauci, part That-guy-who-thrives-at-every-damn-sport-he-tries, Dr. Johan Hultin is the hero we need now. He may be 95, but his work as an adventurer/pathologist — two times traversing the Alaskan wilderness to solve the riddle of the 1918 pandemic — is helping fight the coronavirus today.

