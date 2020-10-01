👋 Welcome to Digg

THE KNIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF HONORS

Just because you have an Oscar under your belt doesn't mean that all of your movies will be crowd-pleasers, it turns out. For every director's "Life of Pi," there is, unfortunately, also going to be a "Hulk" in their oeuvre, and it's fascinating to look at the filmographies of some of Hollywood's top directors and see which of their movies have received the highest and lowest audience ratings.

Using a ScreenRant list of the top 10 present-day directors whose movies have won the most Oscars, Review.org put together a chart that shows which of their movies have received the highest and lowest IMDb scores.

According to the graph, Christopher Nolan's best movie is "The Dark Knight." The movie, which features a show-stopping performance from Heath Ledger as the Joker, has a 9.0 score on IMDb, while Nolan's 2002 slow-burn mystery "Insomnia" scores only 7.2, the lowest among all Nolan movies. Nolan himself has yet to win a Best Director or Best Picture Oscar, but his films have won Oscars in other categories such as visual effects and cinematography.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Steven Spielberg movie that has the highest IMDb rating is "Schindler's List," which has an 8.9 score on IMDb. "Schindler's List" — one of Spielberg's most memorable movies — won the director a Best Picture and Best Director Oscar in 1994. On the other end of the spectrum, Spielberg's WWII comedy "1941" was critically panned when it came out and remains the director's lowest-rated movie on IMDb with a lowly score of 5.8.


[Read more at Reviews.org]

