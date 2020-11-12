Owning The Libs At Michaels Craft Store, Steve Kornacki's Tie, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
We're gonna ease out of the political content this week with some post-election jokes and then move into some, uh, lighter content. Enjoy.
- First off, a little congratulations are in order.
2. What if neither Biden nor Trump won, but rather… it was a tie.
3. Incredible information I did not know prior to reading this tweet.
4. Unfortunately some people are still in the denial phase of processing the election results. Fortunately for us, they're tweeting about it.
5. Hey, check it out, you (yes, you!) are actually in this photo.
6. Nonfiction writers everywhere are shaking.
7. Love is love, baby.
8. Asking for a coworker.
9. Truth hurts.
10. A final ~silly~ tweet to send you off into the weekend.
If you want more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.