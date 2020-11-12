Owning The Libs At Michaels Craft Store, Steve Kornacki's Tie, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

We're gonna ease out of the political content this week with some post-election jokes and then move into some, uh, lighter content. Enjoy.

First off, a little congratulations are in order.

Congratulations to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden🥰 pic.twitter.com/bNlFE5hoAE — 𝓥 (@VanityLessons) November 7, 2020

2. What if neither Biden nor Trump won, but rather… it was a tie.

Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie pic.twitter.com/MvjSzjfR5f — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 11, 2020

3. Incredible information I did not know prior to reading this tweet.

Joe Blewitt lives in Ireland and is Joe Biden's third cousin once removed. He's a plumber and made a new sign for his van during the campaign https://t.co/8nakglVqpA — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) November 9, 2020

4. Unfortunately some people are still in the denial phase of processing the election results. Fortunately for us, they're tweeting about it.

Carefully rearranging a candle display at Michael's for 90 minutes to own the libs https://t.co/2g9Xwx1hjZ — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) November 12, 2020

5. Hey, check it out, you (yes, you!) are actually in this photo.

My therapist: you and your heart need to let your guard down



Me: pic.twitter.com/lPh4sl6iHU — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 9, 2020

6. Nonfiction writers everywhere are shaking.

Creative nonfiction writers be like:



I first ate a hotdog when I was six years old. I remember the taste, the scent, the summer.



SECTION BREAK



Hot dogs were invented in 1693 by Steven Hotdog. According to Scientific American, the hotdog is — Jake Wolff (@Jake_Wolff) November 10, 2020

7. Love is love, baby.

8. Asking for a coworker.

9. Truth hurts.

Alexander Hamilton inventing both the Electoral College and Lin Manuel Miranda's career … man deserves something worse than hell — R*ccoween (@imbabydaisy) November 4, 2020

10. A final ~silly~ tweet to send you off into the weekend.

One more thing, I think the lame duck president may be attempting a coup. pic.twitter.com/kzAH5g9w4n — Alexia Bonatsos (@alexia) November 10, 2020

