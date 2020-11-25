Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we've got some evergreen tweets, some reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine news, and, of course, some celebratory Thanksgiving ~humor~. Enjoy!

RIP MoviePass:

i miss Moviepass, the worst business idea in the world which led to the greatest summer of my life — 🎄coffee🎄 (@dragoninns) November 24, 2020

2. Maybe the real Seamless order was the friends we made along the way.

It's cool I did the same thing pic.twitter.com/0tYLhnJdT6 — Kyle Holzinger Total Landscaping (@kyleholzinger) November 23, 2020

3. That's kohld:

ruined my night ngl pic.twitter.com/EgpnoP3n4E — srt tt (@whogotps5) November 23, 2020

4. Make it a combo:

Me mixing together the Pfizer, Moderna AND AstraZeneca vaccines together pic.twitter.com/61HhYpePsB — nathan ma (@nthnashma) November 23, 2020

5. The thrill of new Twitter features really is… fleeting.

Fleets showed me I def don't care what my Twitter folks got going on in real life. I'm here for tweets and tweets alone. — samira. (@YouKnowSosa) November 23, 2020

6. How is this possible:

7. You don't have to miss out on going home for Thanksgiving:

To pretend you ARE with family this Thanksgiving, simply put a small bowl of shells on your toilet, and then every 7-10 minutes, go sit in there and take a deep breath. — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) November 20, 2020

8. Dark but real.

death in the backyard while everyone is making their take home plates pic.twitter.com/3PIaFkUuaG — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) November 25, 2020

9. At my house on Thonksgiving we like to go around and say what we're each thonkful for.

10. Bon appétit!

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.