A Seamless Mixup, RIP MoviePass, And Giving Thonks: This Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week we've got some evergreen tweets, some reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine news, and, of course, some celebratory Thanksgiving ~humor~. Enjoy!
- RIP MoviePass:
2. Maybe the real Seamless order was the friends we made along the way.
3. That's kohld:
4. Make it a combo:
5. The thrill of new Twitter features really is… fleeting.
6. How is this possible:
7. You don't have to miss out on going home for Thanksgiving:
8. Dark but real.
9. At my house on Thonksgiving we like to go around and say what we're each thonkful for.
10. Bon appétit!
