Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we've got some wholesome winter tweets and some topical content, with nods to Biden's pick of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the Dr. Jill Biden credential controversy and vaccine hype. Enjoy.

Every other country, take note:

I just learned that Scotland names their entire snowplow fleet and the names are incredible pic.twitter.com/e6FBBtCbao — Jackie Sojico (@jackiesojico) December 11, 2020

2. Look, it's just going to happen.

normalize accidentally saying "ok love you" while getting out of an uber — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) December 10, 2020

3. Thank you for the clarification, John:

pic.twitter.com/XVi8z9kkex — lyric cards that look like shitposts (@lyricshitposts) December 11, 2020

4. This is simply true:

every address in queens looks like grimes baby name — zaytoven ibrahimović (@paulycristo) December 11, 2020

5. Useful tbh:

Our obituaries will now include whether we think the person went to hell or heaven — nytimes 🍥 (@nytimesdotcom) December 14, 2020

6. Headed to a COVID-safe socially distanced orgy, brb:

safely taking a socially distanced trip w 19 friends who have ALL been safe.we took the trip safely. 1st we got on the socially distanced plane that was at full capacity.then we safely took ubers to the safe air bnb where we had a socially distanced (safe!!) lunch at an indoor re — lindsey (@oldlinds) December 13, 2020

7. Call them Dr. Death:

I have a Ph.D. Do I want to be called doctor? Hell yes I do. When the pilot asks if there's a doctor on board I raise my hand every time. Then I solve an equation on the heart attack victim's chest while everyone yells at me. I have killed four men this way and I will kill again — Year 2020 Lover (@enveloping) December 15, 2020

8. "Lol our bad" — Biden's team:

live footage of the biden team picking pete buttigieg to be secretary of transportation pic.twitter.com/mYFLbNPXBB — amy brown (@arb) December 15, 2020

9. I —

quarantine taught me that u don't need fun to have alcohol — woahh mann (@ashhhhhhole) December 12, 2020

10. She knew.

Me at my first outing post vaccine pic.twitter.com/6NPeMlbrd5 — caitie delaney (dumb bitch) (@caitiedelaney) December 12, 2020

