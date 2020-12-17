Noted Roads Scholar Pete Buttigieg, Spready Mercury The Snowplow, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
This week, we've got some wholesome winter tweets and some topical content, with nods to Biden's pick of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the Dr. Jill Biden credential controversy and vaccine hype. Enjoy.
- Every other country, take note:
2. Look, it's just going to happen.
3. Thank you for the clarification, John:
4. This is simply true:
5. Useful tbh:
6. Headed to a COVID-safe socially distanced orgy, brb:
7. Call them Dr. Death:
8. "Lol our bad" — Biden's team:
9. I —
10. She knew.
