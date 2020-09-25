👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

JULIO, GET THE TWEETS

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter, basking in the hot takes, main characters and biggest controversies of each day.

But there are also a lot of extremely good, funny tweets. We've rounded up some of our favorites from this week to share. Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Alright folks, have a great weekend — and don't forget to hydrate with some of that good ol' liquid nothing.

For more Best Tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

ALL PART OF GROWING UP

thecut.com

Sure, I'd gained a few pounds and my hair had turned frizzy, but I still felt pretty good about myself. Now I was living that nightmare where you're in class and you look down and you're not wearing any pants.

SLOW AND STEADY WINS THE RACE

3 diggs foreignpolicy.com

Everyone writes off the European Union as dull and prone to fracture. But the last decade shows that Brussels is smarter than Beijing, London, Moscow and Washington.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample