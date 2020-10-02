October Is The Longest Decade, COVID In The White House, And A 20-Foot Skeleton: Here Are The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week was… a lot! We witnessed the end of the hellish month of September and the transition into October, aka the 31 days of Halloween. And what a month it's been already.
Please, come with us on this retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
1.
2.
3. They told you this was melodrama, but we're telling you now: this is melodrama.
For those who aren't familiar with the work of Lorde, this dog did his best to blend into the cover art for her seminal album "Melodrama":
4.
5.
6.
7. ICYMI: The first debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden was an absolute shitshow. That happened last Tuesday, or roughly four years ago.
8.
9. Plot twist: at 12:54 a.m. on Friday, October 2, news broke that President Trump and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19, among other members of the administration.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
10.
That's all, folks. Except one more thing: happy first weekend of October.