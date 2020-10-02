THEY TOLD YOU THIS WAS MELODRAMA

this is how my september has been pic.twitter.com/HSzdSoltTC — Jeremy Medina (@JeremyRMedina) September 28, 2020

My mom used to be like "outside ain't going nowhere" now look at outside. Gone — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) September 28, 2020

3. They told you this was melodrama, but we're telling you now: this is melodrama.

For those who aren't familiar with the work of Lorde, this dog did his best to blend into the cover art for her seminal album "Melodrama":

One time I dated a super country girl, and she broke up with me because she could never see me "sawing the head off of a deer," and I think about that a lot . . . — Brent Cooper (@brentonhcooper) September 29, 2020

The stationary bikes have been moved outside and I feel like the SoulCyclers are *this* close to an epiphany pic.twitter.com/DiKomRvdqm — Henry Grabar (@henrygrabar) October 1, 2020

if marx was alive todaqy he would say help im so old please let me die — Elleoween (@justacoverband) October 1, 2020

7. ICYMI: The first debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden was an absolute shitshow. That happened last Tuesday, or roughly four years ago.

turns out three men talking at the same time is my least favorite sound — caroline doyle (@cd0yl3) September 30, 2020

9. Plot twist: at 12:54 a.m. on Friday, October 2, news broke that President Trump and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19, among other members of the administration.

Covid inside of the White House: pic.twitter.com/lYMhSZptqK — Sydnee Washington (@Justsydnyc) October 2, 2020

Best wishes for a speedy recovery.

I wrote this 50 years ago https://t.co/hHk0LXk00Y — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) October 2, 2020

That's all, folks. Except one more thing: happy first weekend of October.