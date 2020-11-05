Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that.

Let's begin! (The above was just a bonus.)

Electoral dilettantes, please pipe down.

Crazy that all the people who got their epidemiology degrees in March spent quarantine becoming election scholars — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 4, 2020

2. Thank god for (fake) Disneyland.

if you'd like to get run over by the monorail, we'll be running it tonight — Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) November 4, 2020

3. Despite only being on the ballot in 12 states, Kanye West received ~60,000 votes in the presidential election — his own (very first) vote included. Needless to say, the race is over for him, but good effort.

oh dang I'm hearing Kanye conceited?? — danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) November 4, 2020

4. A number of states — including Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota — voted to legalize recreational weed. Good news, and also great joke fodder, as we'll see in this two-part best-tweet nomination: shot…

new yorkers going to jersey to buy weed pic.twitter.com/TRBeDrSaru — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) November 4, 2020

…and chaser.

Im seeing mad people who order on caviar from a restaurant on their block pretending they're gonna drive to Jersey to get weed. — Despot (@despotroast) November 4, 2020

5. Wyd right now?

if you're not watching tv when they announce the winner they're going to have to start the election over, and it will be your fault — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) November 4, 2020

6. "Unclear why."

Still laughing at this pic.twitter.com/knnMGBtNi2 — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) November 5, 2020

7. America:

8. PSA for anyone who is confused: mail-in ballots are legal and are still arriving and being counted toward this election, thanks.

Mail In Ballots showing up 2 & 3 days late to the party: pic.twitter.com/F4oLYyySJK — Brad (@loccohontas) November 4, 2020

9. Relatable content.

10. In conclusion:

after this i never want to hear another number ever again — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) November 5, 2020

