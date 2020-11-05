Kanye's Conceited, New Jersey Has Weed, And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that.
Let's begin! (The above was just a bonus.)
- Electoral dilettantes, please pipe down.
2. Thank god for (fake) Disneyland.
3. Despite only being on the ballot in 12 states, Kanye West received ~60,000 votes in the presidential election — his own (very first) vote included. Needless to say, the race is over for him, but good effort.
4. A number of states — including Arizona, New Jersey and South Dakota — voted to legalize recreational weed. Good news, and also great joke fodder, as we'll see in this two-part best-tweet nomination: shot…
…and chaser.
5. Wyd right now?
6. "Unclear why."
7. America:
8. PSA for anyone who is confused: mail-in ballots are legal and are still arriving and being counted toward this election, thanks.
9. Relatable content.
10. In conclusion:
