1.

everyone wears crosses and i just feel like y'know maybe jesus probably doesn't like crosses, all things considered — ꧁𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊꧂ (@drivingmemadi) September 15, 2020 Some things are still too fresh to joke about

2.

sleeping with a military guy and then telling him he can't stay over because of the 3rd amendment — ✨V✨ (@coolauntV) September 15, 2020 It's literally in the constitution

3.

Oh you just flipped over to face away from me in bed? Interesting I didn't know we'd broken up — Veronica Kwiatkowski (@veronicakallday) September 14, 2020 Why do you hate me dot com

4.

Pingu's Dad when he won't eat his fish supper https://t.co/uk7XcDdgIw — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) September 14, 2020

Context: "Pingu" was a claymation kids' show that ran in the '90s and the early 2000s. From the show's Wikipedia page:

"Pingu" was very popular, due to its lack of a real spoken language: nearly all dialogue is in an invented grammelot "penguin language" referred to as "Penguinese," consisting of babbling, muttering and the titular character's characteristic sporadic loud honking noise.

It's also the source of this meme:

Separately: the man featured in the video is José Mourinho, a Portuguese former football player and the current manager of the Tottenham Hotspurs, an English Premier League team. No other specific information is pertinent. No need to know exactly what he's on about here: it's much more satisfying to imagine him as an indignant claymation penguin.

5.

baby shoes for sale. baby died — trash jones (@jzux) September 15, 2020

Context: There's a possibly apocryphal story about Ernest Hemingway, a writer renowned for his terse, clear prose, winning a bet by writing a short story in six words. His story: "For sale: Baby shoes. Never worn." The version of the story in this tweet makes the subtext clear, which, while less nuanced than Hemingway's alleged version, definitely has Ernie beat for getting right to the point.

6.

please look at this picture of my friend's cat who had to get shaved for surgery pic.twitter.com/RZNPUyXJZX — Ash♀️ (@trashlyn_) September 15, 2020 Smooth operator

7.

time traveler: i love your volcano



pompeiian: our what?



time traveler: your mountain, your normal mountain — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 15, 2020 Haha never mind!!

8.

Kris Jenner trying to figure out how to file for unemployment pic.twitter.com/BOgXovOhxq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 8, 2020

Context: It was announced this week that the long-running reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be sunsetted next year. Given it's the platform that gave every Kardashian and Jenner aside from Kim their fame, it remains to be seen what they'll each get up to next.

9.

idk what carbon dating is but nothing else is working and i have nothing to lose — woahh mann (@ashhhhhhole) September 17, 2020 Is there an app for this

10.