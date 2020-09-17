The Best Tweets Of The Week
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you discover burgeoning memes, photos of the Stepfordification of the White House at the hands of Melania "Walking Distress Signal" Trump and weird news at the intersection of celebrities and stunningly ugly real estate.
But in being extremely online you also find yourself quite frequently on Twitter dot com, which, in addition to being a veritable festival of the worst of human behavior, is home to an endless stream of excellent tweets. There are too many good ones not to share, so we wanted to round up some of the best ones we've seen lately to share with you. Enjoy.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Context: "Pingu" was a claymation kids' show that ran in the '90s and the early 2000s. From the show's Wikipedia page:
"Pingu" was very popular, due to its lack of a real spoken language: nearly all dialogue is in an invented grammelot "penguin language" referred to as "Penguinese," consisting of babbling, muttering and the titular character's characteristic sporadic loud honking noise.
It's also the source of this meme:
Separately: the man featured in the video is José Mourinho, a Portuguese former football player and the current manager of the Tottenham Hotspurs, an English Premier League team. No other specific information is pertinent. No need to know exactly what he's on about here: it's much more satisfying to imagine him as an indignant claymation penguin.
5.
Context: There's a possibly apocryphal story about Ernest Hemingway, a writer renowned for his terse, clear prose, winning a bet by writing a short story in six words. His story: "For sale: Baby shoes. Never worn." The version of the story in this tweet makes the subtext clear, which, while less nuanced than Hemingway's alleged version, definitely has Ernie beat for getting right to the point.
6.
7.
8.
Context: It was announced this week that the long-running reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be sunsetted next year. Given it's the platform that gave every Kardashian and Jenner aside from Kim their fame, it remains to be seen what they'll each get up to next.
9.
10.