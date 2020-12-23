ORANGE YOU GLAD IT'S ALMOST 2021

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020. Let's see what we've got.

Who's pumped for a brand-new year of surprises???

Jan. 1, 2021: We did it, guys! That awful year is behind us!



Aug. 4, 2021: The snake wolves have taken Illinois. Here's what that means for Ohio volcano refugees. — J.P. McDade (@jp_mcdade) December 20, 2020

2. To me, this is accurate:

5 year old me to every woman at the grocery store with brown hair pic.twitter.com/MbIjtNRcCs — Merry Christmas Man God Bless (@Senn_Spud) December 20, 2020

3. Exactly, Bob:

Enjoying the German title of Bob Woodward's "Rage" pic.twitter.com/53ZdgzM6Ez — Annalisa Quinn (@Annalisa_Quinn) December 21, 2020

4. This hurts:

the uk is the us of eu — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 21, 2020

5. How else do you think they got so many elves on so many shelves??

my mom made the elves fuck. and then tagged the entire family. pic.twitter.com/06VuqK2eyK — simoné ✨ (@girlpowertbh) December 21, 2020

6. Uggs are back, baby.

Me and the girls when the vaccine hits pic.twitter.com/cOVJr5HJDB — adam (@barbieprivilege) December 20, 2020

7. They really didn't know.

Have been laughing at this for 10 hours pic.twitter.com/GZgtESvMXk — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) December 22, 2020

8. I praise you, my ratatouille:

(to the tune of hallelujah)



i heard there was a secret rat

who pulled on hair under a hat

to cook cuisine so flavorful and gooey



it goes like this

a veggie dish,

a dash of salt

with garlic minced,

the cooking rat completes his ratatouille — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 22, 2020

9. You can have one (1) wholesome meme, as a treat:

Me: Hey dad, that orange was really good last night

*Desi dads the very next morning: pic.twitter.com/ijSq5nAHOE — Omer Choudhary (@Omerchoudhary2) December 20, 2020

10. Knew she'd be back with a vengeance:

BREAKING: Amelia Bedelia has escaped with large quantities of the Covid vaccine after being told to "Take the vaccine" — Cody-cense & Wim-Myrrh (@Cody_Wimmer) December 22, 2020

That's all for this week, folks. For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.