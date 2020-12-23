The Snake Wolves Have Taken Illinois, They Don't Know I'm Their Dad, And More Of This Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020. Let's see what we've got.
- Who's pumped for a brand-new year of surprises???
2. To me, this is accurate:
3. Exactly, Bob:
4. This hurts:
5. How else do you think they got so many elves on so many shelves??
6. Uggs are back, baby.
7. They really didn't know.
8. I praise you, my ratatouille:
9. You can have one (1) wholesome meme, as a treat:
10. Knew she'd be back with a vengeance:
That's all for this week, folks. For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.