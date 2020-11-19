👋 Welcome to Digg

Gritty's Mom, The Millennial's Trolley Problem And Other Best Tweets Of The Week
GIVE US OUR DAYLIGHT BACK

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're just trying to cope with ever-shortening daylight hours and a still-tenuous democracy. Enjoy!

  1. I would watch this remake in its entirety:

2. The darkest family reunion:

3. Upsettingly relatable:

4. Oh.

5. OH.

6. Glasgow mate:

7. [Extremely "Love Actually" narration voice] Innovation actually is everywhere:

8. They've taken enough now, thanks:

9. Laughing but in a bad way:

10. For anyone still considering any kind of traditional gathering this Thanksgiving, a handy guide:

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

