Yesterday, out of absolutely nowhere, Taylor Swift, the queen of prolonged buildups and extremely extra fanfare, sent a quick tweet just to say hi and that she was going to drop her eighth album at midnight.

Since then, and since the album drop, Twitter has lost its collective mind — especially since the general consensus has been that "Folklore" is a truly excellent album, possibly Taylor's best to date. Mostly, though, it's completely captured the quarantine mood and, relatedly, the cottagecore aesthetic that has become extremely de rigeur.

I like being sad for fun! — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) July 24, 2020

sonically folklore is red but lyrically she's speak now. these are stories from books that have gold edges on the pages and hand-bound in leather spines that sit on a shelf in a cottage in the mountains — 𝓁𝒾𝓋 💫 (@visitkingdoms) July 24, 2020

My neighbors hearing me listen to #folklore again. pic.twitter.com/3QcuSytw5L — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are in a relationship and Folklore is an ode to cottage core lesbians, in this essay I will… pic.twitter.com/z6QBUUg78y — 1984's George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) July 23, 2020

People have commented on the timing of the album's release and on its similarity to other contemporary albums and artists:

grateful to Taylor Swift for inventing alternative music — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) July 24, 2020

With her new album, Taylor Swift invents the concept of "The National." Curious to see where she goes with this! — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) July 24, 2020

Good to know Taylor Swift has also spent the past few months crying to Sufjan Stevens! — MKB (@MatthewKBegbie) July 24, 2020

the people who just finished listening to flo milli's mixtape moving on to folklore pic.twitter.com/jlLZzaFrPX — 🤍 (@Ivysthorns_) July 24, 2020

Wait I don't like it when Bon Iver sings all high but I do NOT like it when he sings all low — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) July 24, 2020

There's also been some speculation that some of the songs on the album contain queer Easter eggs or are otherwise about the model Karlie Kloss, Taylor's longtime (ex?-)friend, who has long been the subject of a lot of Taylor-Swift-is-queer theories.

Me and my friends searching for Kaylor clues as soon as folklore was announced pic.twitter.com/522vlz9M7B — Emma Pinkham (@prettyinpinkham) July 23, 2020

HEAR ME OUT



ILLICIT AFFAIRS (OBVIOUS)

SEVEN (SEVEN YEARS SINCE KAYLOR MET)

AUGUST (KARLIES BIRTH MONTH)

BETTY (KARLIES MIDDLE NICKNAME FOR ELIZABETH)

HOAX (THEIR RELATIONSHIPS WITH THESE MEN LMAO) pic.twitter.com/W4HYhOe4gt — Sammy (@SwiftKru) July 23, 2020

I've never heard about the "kaylor" conspiracy theories before today. And just like that, I am sucked IN. pic.twitter.com/cnorGdqWHF — Varshini (@varshini_ini) July 24, 2020

taylor swift writing betty pic.twitter.com/NBV0XPNtlE — ems (@aItmcns) July 24, 2020

Because of the oft-gay undertones, and because the subject of so many of the songs on "Folklore" is other genres of love lost, unrequited and otherwise, there's been a lot of eyeballs-emoji-ing in the direction of Taylor's longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Me: Googles "are Taylor and Joe Alwyn still dating" — lyndsay (@lyndzaroo) July 24, 2020

what i imagine joe alwyn looked like listening to the 1 for the first time pic.twitter.com/BYvfQbNojU — Em (@kissy_em) July 24, 2020

sometimes beards get shaved 🤷🏼‍♀️ — SAR IS A FOLKWHORE (@cardigayswift) July 24, 2020

Unfortunately, though, Taylor has said that the song "betty" is one of three songs about the same love triangle, with one song written from the perspective of each party (the other songs being "august" and "cardigan").

me after discovering what betty is actually about pic.twitter.com/1t1Qzbr8xi — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) July 24, 2020

But regardless of the private drama that may or may not surround this beautiful, quietly lush album of music that represents both Taylor Swift's most recent evolution and all of our moods in quarantine 2020: