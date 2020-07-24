Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album 'Folklore'
Yesterday, out of absolutely nowhere, Taylor Swift, the queen of prolonged buildups and extremely extra fanfare, sent a quick tweet just to say hi and that she was going to drop her eighth album at midnight.
Since then, and since the album drop, Twitter has lost its collective mind — especially since the general consensus has been that "Folklore" is a truly excellent album, possibly Taylor's best to date. Mostly, though, it's completely captured the quarantine mood and, relatedly, the cottagecore aesthetic that has become extremely de rigeur.
People have commented on the timing of the album's release and on its similarity to other contemporary albums and artists:
There's also been some speculation that some of the songs on the album contain queer Easter eggs or are otherwise about the model Karlie Kloss, Taylor's longtime (ex?-)friend, who has long been the subject of a lot of Taylor-Swift-is-queer theories.
Because of the oft-gay undertones, and because the subject of so many of the songs on "Folklore" is other genres of love lost, unrequited and otherwise, there's been a lot of eyeballs-emoji-ing in the direction of Taylor's longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.
Unfortunately, though, Taylor has said that the song "betty" is one of three songs about the same love triangle, with one song written from the perspective of each party (the other songs being "august" and "cardigan").
But regardless of the private drama that may or may not surround this beautiful, quietly lush album of music that represents both Taylor Swift's most recent evolution and all of our moods in quarantine 2020: