The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked

Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).

The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.

4. Online Class TikTok Memes

We get it, it's tricky working or learning remotely, and we're all still adjusting to this new (ab)normal as we practice self-isolation. And for teenagers who are now navigating through the morass of learning online, there's no better outlet than to make TikTok memes that perfectly capture the oddness or frequent mishaps that come with learning online.

Examples

There is no escaping the current weird reality that is parents interrupting you mid-course or commuting from one's bed to one's desk to start one's day, but when life gives you lemons, might as well make laudable TikTok memes.

Pang-Chieh Ho



3. Zoom Memes

With the coronavirus forcing people to work, attend class or simply hang out with friends virtually from home, people are increasingly becoming familiar with Zoom, the video conferencing app. The surge in usage of the service has spawned a Facebook group called "Zoom Memes For Self Quaranteens" and as people's work and life routines change, some folks are finding themselves struggling to adapt. But others are finding levity in our Zoom New World.

everyone in their online classes now pic.twitter.com/39xiLhEiQR — sami ☾ (@sahirious) March 10, 2020

Team meetings this week gonna be like: 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GmQY14daY6 — TeacherGoals (@teachergoals) March 22, 2020

Day 2 of me showing up to the Quarantine Zoom meeting vs Day 14 of me showing up to the Quarantine Zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/pVaGbEvpsY — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 26, 2020

me getting up and going to sit at my kitchen counter on zoom meetings for next 18 hours pic.twitter.com/Xsh2oX920b — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) March 19, 2020

*professor asks a question during zoom meeting*

pic.twitter.com/1e5GnET42y — bum dont touch me (@oobygail) March 23, 2020

James Crugnale



2. Nature, Reclaimed

A side effect of the coronavirus shutdown has been the removal of humans and cars from cities around the world. This has led to some grimly gorgeous urban photography, but also to some baseless and false internet rumors — such as dolphins returning to the canals of Venice — as Twitter users seek to turn the pandemic into internet clout.

To poke fun at the trend of viral fakes, people have started sharing memes which say they're showing the reclamation of urban landscapes — but very clearly not actually showing that:



with everyone in quarantine, the waters are getting clearer. soon, many fish will return to the area. nature is healing pic.twitter.com/0gNzw1Yev2 — jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 26, 2020

My friend just sent me this video of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. It's crazy what a few weeks without human pollution can do, look how beautiful and clear the water looks. pic.twitter.com/h61zVrob0f — gregg (@Gregggyboy) March 24, 2020

due to the coronavirus outbreak in italy and the consequent countrywide lockdown, the sharp reduction in pollution and human activity has made the water so pure that plesiosaurs have finally returned to the canals of venice 😌 god bless 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jAGPfvsCAC — schrödinger's cat. (@nehathemartian) March 23, 2020

SOMEONE POSTED ON FB THIS WAS THE San antonio riveRwaLk this morning nature has rECLAIMED ITSELF and i lost it pic.twitter.com/6wh4kt61Hs — juliet (@fabrangoon) March 24, 2020

Dan Fallon



1. Time In Quarantine Just Hits Different

What can we say? Time is meaningless now. Last week in quarantine felt like it took seven years to get through. This week has felt maybe like just two years? No one knows what day it is, and it doesn't really matter. We're not even sure if this is the day we usually release the meme roundup. Just go along with it.

Anyway, people have been quick to try and describe what this quarantine limbo time feels like to them, and everyone is correct.



How it really feels pic.twitter.com/dVdUM3s9GB — Don Jugist (@Jugist) March 25, 2020

tuesdays during quarantine pic.twitter.com/caVG2OnQyf — rosemary donahue (@rosadona) March 25, 2020

Now it's kinda like life is just staring at the 3 dots on iMessage while coronavirus is typing — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) March 24, 2020

Everything feels confusing and rough and seems interminable right now, but honestly, these memes really help put a pleasant spin on it. Besides, we'll always have Thursdays.

this has gone from mildly amusing to genuinely helpful in the space of one (1) pandemic-induced mass quarantine https://t.co/dKhbSuq6RR — bijan, but distant (@bijanstephen) March 26, 2020

Molly Bradley



Catch up with last week's quaranmemes here.