The Week's Best Quarantine Memes, Ranked
Every week, Digg's editors take a look at what's happening around the internet and collect and rank the best memes we find. But, if you haven't noticed, the internet is thinking about pretty much one thing these days: the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the time being, we're focusing on quarantine memes (or, if you'll indulge us, quaranmemes).
The realities of social distancing and quarantined cities are making people go stir-crazy in their homes — as a result, internet users are putting out some very good stuff. Digg's editors each picked a favorite.
4. Online Class TikTok Memes
We get it, it's tricky working or learning remotely, and we're all still adjusting to this new (ab)normal as we practice self-isolation. And for teenagers who are now navigating through the morass of learning online, there's no better outlet than to make TikTok memes that perfectly capture the oddness or frequent mishaps that come with learning online.
Examples
@topramenj
how did urs go? ##fyp ##foryou ##xycba ##SonicSpeedMeUp ##lifeathome ##PlayWithLife ##greenscreen ##onlineschool ##coronavirus♬ original sound – mackensiermintz
@averyseasoning
Finessing da system ##fyp ##foryou ##fypage ##PlayWithLife ##ChilisBirthday ##coronavirus♬ originalljud – 12corndogs15bigmac
@mattt.anderton
hardest part of my day tbh ##happyathome ##fyp ##onlineschool ##viral ##comedy♬ 3 Vets – The Future Kingz
@peytonn5678
it's gonna be weird not seeing them every day ##fy ##coronavirus ##corona ##selfcare ##smallgestures♬ Make me famous – onlybubble69
@yarenydiaz
Haha all jokes!!!❤️ ##mexican ##meme ##onlineschool ##mexicanhousehold ##fyp ##latina♬ original sound – yarenydiaz
There is no escaping the current weird reality that is parents interrupting you mid-course or commuting from one's bed to one's desk to start one's day, but when life gives you lemons, might as well make laudable TikTok memes.
Pang-Chieh Ho
3. Zoom Memes
With the coronavirus forcing people to work, attend class or simply hang out with friends virtually from home, people are increasingly becoming familiar with Zoom, the video conferencing app. The surge in usage of the service has spawned a Facebook group called "Zoom Memes For Self Quaranteens" and as people's work and life routines change, some folks are finding themselves struggling to adapt. But others are finding levity in our Zoom New World.
James Crugnale
2. Nature, Reclaimed
A side effect of the coronavirus shutdown has been the removal of humans and cars from cities around the world. This has led to some grimly gorgeous urban photography, but also to some baseless and false internet rumors — such as dolphins returning to the canals of Venice — as Twitter users seek to turn the pandemic into internet clout.
To poke fun at the trend of viral fakes, people have started sharing memes which say they're showing the reclamation of urban landscapes — but very clearly not actually showing that:
Dan Fallon
1. Time In Quarantine Just Hits Different
What can we say? Time is meaningless now. Last week in quarantine felt like it took seven years to get through. This week has felt maybe like just two years? No one knows what day it is, and it doesn't really matter. We're not even sure if this is the day we usually release the meme roundup. Just go along with it.
Anyway, people have been quick to try and describe what this quarantine limbo time feels like to them, and everyone is correct.
Everything feels confusing and rough and seems interminable right now, but honestly, these memes really help put a pleasant spin on it. Besides, we'll always have Thursdays.
Molly Bradley
