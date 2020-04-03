The People Staying And Living In America's Motels, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Hungarian photographer Akos Major is in his element when confronted with empty, sweeping landscapes, a subject that has dominated his photographic work over the years. In Leisure Project, however, Major mixes in a bit of chaos into the otherwise serene vistas of the German coast during the summertime. Holidaymakers, volleyball nets, beach cabanas and camping cars punctuate each scene, symbols of languid summertime afternoons and balmy weather.

When American photographer Jamie Johnson visited Ireland for the first time in 2014; she immediately felt connected to the Irish travellers living there. She spent the next five years going back to Galway, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary, taking portraits of the communities, particularly the children.

New Orleans is known for jazz funerals, which are a celebration of life and death. When celebrities or musicians in New Orleans pass away, people take it to the streets and there is a procession with music and a band — it is a huge celebration. In New Orleans death is celebrated as part of life. Everything seems to be a celebration down here, which is a really beautiful way to live. It allows people to let go of anything that is not an experience, and to cherish and value their lives. I've noticed that people in New Orleans live every day like it's their last day, and to me, that is so powerful.

Since 2017, the photographer Danna Singer has been making pictures of people staying—often living—in motels, harrowed by their own bouts with the world's troubles. Among the places she's travelled, from her home in Philadelphia, are Galveston, Texas; Beatty, Nevada; Laramie, Wyoming; Florida City, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Hammonton, New Jersey. (She tried Las Vegas, but had a harder time there getting people to trust her.) Some of the subjects she photographs are working-poor families; some are people who have nowhere else to go because they are addicted to opioids or meth and cut off from any support system; some are sex workers, or motel staff, or the occasional travellers lucky enough to be just passing through.

"All you could smell was all the action and an atmosphere of a torture chamber," said Artie Bodendorfer, a nearly unbeatable one-pocket pool hustler. "It was the greatest and most exciting pool room to be in, with all the high class, low class, thieves, killers, judges, lawyers, politicians, policemen, gentlemen, pimps, drug addicts, con men. You name it - Bensinger's had it all."

