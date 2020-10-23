👋 Welcome to Digg

One Man's 7,000-Mile Walk Around The Perimeter Of Britain, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

One Man's 7,000-Mile Walk Around The Perimeter Of Britain

Quintin Lake
Quintin Lake
Quintin Lake
Quintin Lake
Quintin Lake
Quintin Lake

"The Perimeter" is a photography project by Quintin Lake based on walking 11,000 km around the coast of Britain in sections. The journey started on 17th April 2015 at St Paul's Cathedral and I'm following the coast clockwise. I finished on 15th September 2020.

[See more of Quintin Lake's photos on his website and buy prints at theperimeter.uk]

The Surviving Apartments Of The Former Soviet Union

Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher
Alex Schoelcher

In the decade after WW2, a new wave of architectural design emerged from the UK. Featuring monolithic blocks of raw concrete and steel, its name neatly summarised its look: Brutalism […] Today, these buildings are increasingly scorned as reminders of a Soviet past, and are being torn down. In others regions, they continue to stand silent and imposing.

[Read more of Schoelcher's work over at Vice or check out his Instagram here]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

TRAGEDY AT SEA

36 diggs outsideonline.com

At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.

