One Man's 7,000-Mile Walk Around The Perimeter Of Britain, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
One Man's 7,000-Mile Walk Around The Perimeter Of Britain
"The Perimeter" is a photography project by Quintin Lake based on walking 11,000 km around the coast of Britain in sections. The journey started on 17th April 2015 at St Paul's Cathedral and I'm following the coast clockwise. I finished on 15th September 2020.
The Surviving Apartments Of The Former Soviet Union
In the decade after WW2, a new wave of architectural design emerged from the UK. Featuring monolithic blocks of raw concrete and steel, its name neatly summarised its look: Brutalism […] Today, these buildings are increasingly scorned as reminders of a Soviet past, and are being torn down. In others regions, they continue to stand silent and imposing.
