An 'Underwater Playground' With Professional Freedivers, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Underwater photographer Kurt Arrigo recently set himself a new challenge: working together with a group of professional freedivers, he wanted to turn a wreck in the Mediterranean Sea into an "underwater playground." The idea behind working with freedivers was to try and make the photos look as "normal" as possible, despite being shot underwater. Each of his models could hold their breath underwater for around 3 minutes, and they were extremely comfortable performing complex movements for the camera.

[Read more at PetaPixel]

In the space of four years, Kyler Zeleny travelled the prairie lands of North America, driving over 15,000km to photograph and document its landscapes, towns and the people that call it home. The 'Canadian Prairies' is a vast region on the border of the United States that has suffered a loss of heritage and now faces uncertainty about its future, as society continues to move in the direction of mass urbanisation.

[Read more at Creative Boom]