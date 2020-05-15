Teenage Runaways In The Wild, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Justine Kurland's iconic five-year journey across the US captured young girls roaming fearless and free

[See the photos at The Guardian]

"The Colombian flower sector was perhaps the first sector in Colombia that was affected by the coronavirus crisis," says Augusto Solano, executive president of Asocolflores. As soon as the virus appeared in China, and progressed across Europe, country after country began to cancel orders.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Good Morning, America is a compelling, unflinching yet meditative examination of the country, far beyond the image it projects to the world. Growing up in a relatively monochrome Britain, Power has set out to see if he can find the technicolour America promised in his youth via television, films, music and advertising. What he finds, and how he finds it, is much more complex, troubling and revealing than he expected.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

"Generally people are trying to stay positive and it shows on the streets, people smile and say hello a lot more now. Perhaps that's just a way of acknowledging that we're respecting one another's space, but it definitely feels like there is more of a community spirit - that people are escaping their blinkered nine-to-five existences and becoming more aware of the world and the people around them."

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

In response to lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, New York based photographer Sharon Radisch has created a series of nifty still lifes using found objects around her home and neighborhood to keep her artistic temperament active.

[See the photos at iGNANT]