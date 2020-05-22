The Strange Collections Behind Belgian Windows, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Photographer Jean-Luc Feixa roamed the streets and avenues of Belgium for months, with his camera at hand, curious about the hidden spots and the unique colours of his new hometown.

Photographer Mack Murdoc is always up for a challenge. And he certainly gave himself one when he decided to capture the International Space Station moving across the Sun. Though the ISS transits the Sun quite often—the space station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes—getting good images of it takes a lot of research and skill.

Next time your eyes are drawn to a billboard or a commercial facade, try to notice what it's obscuring.

The six-by-six-mile volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha (the main island of an archipelago bearing the same name) sits in the remote waters of the South Atlantic, roughly equidistant from South Africa and Brazil, and about 1,500 miles from its nearest neighbor, the island of St. Helena. Lacking an airport, Tristan, part of a British Overseas Territory, can only be reached by ship — a journey that lasts about a week.

Shot exclusively on iPhone, Leandro's portrait of his home in Sicily is an up close and personal documentation through the eyes of a local.

When Mat Hennek shot some of the world's great cities - from Paris to Shanghai - without any people, he had no idea that empty streets would soon become the new normal

