From tractors on columns to pavements that take off, French photographer Jason Guilbeau outsmarted lockdown to find the former USSR's strangest street relics

[See the photos at The Guardian]

"There's a comfort to driving the Icelandic Ring Road in knowing that the road that takes you away will lead you back home again as long as you carry on. On the radio, George Harrison is singing, 'All things must pass.'"

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Creative duo Daniel Rueda and Anna Devís find wonder in seemingly ordinary places. As two former architects, they incorporate elements of buildings into their whimsical compositions in which a model (often Devís) is perfectly coordinated with different facades or blends into the scenery.

[See the photos at My Modern Met]

Proms only ever used to be seen as an American tradition. But in the last decade, the "coming of age" ceremonies have become popular in the UK, too, with teenagers across the country spending months preparing for the big night. It's a right of passage to adulthood and one captured wonderfully by London photographer Emily Stein.

[See the photos at Creative Boom]

Linda Brownlee Candidly Photographs The Beauty InPeople And Places

In the work of Irish photographer Linda Brownlee, there is acute attention to detail, texture, and color which allows her to create strong and alluring compositions. Brownlee captures diverse communities and cultures by exploring the intricate energy of the people and places she visits.

[See the photos at iGNANT]