A Secret Family History, Reconstructed In The Present, And More Best Photography Of The Week

He had always had a fascination with the area though, particularly a curiosity to see what lay behind American mythologies of "Siberia as a place of exile," something which stems back to a memory of a teenage friend who hung a Soviet hammer and sickle flag in his bedroom.

While amateur photographer Cessna Kutz has seen a lot of rainbows over the lake, she wasn't prepared for what appeared as she peeked out of her window one afternoon. Horizontal bands of color spanned the width of the lake, making for a spectacular sight. Interestingly, this "rainbow" may not actually be a rainbow at all.

Within the context of La Manzanera, La Muralla Roja (The Red Wall) asks to be considered as a case apart. It embodies an apparent reference to the popular architecture of the Arab Mediterranean, in particular to the adobe towers of North Africa. The Red Wall is like a fortress that marks a vertical silhouette following the contour lines of the rocky cliff.

Addressing the disproportionate number of men attempting suicide, Wileman captures the lives young men, who have endured depression, survived suicide attempts, or suffered through the loss of a loved one

The city of New York is synonymous with a diverse range of unique characteristics. Whether its sprawling grid system of bustling sidewalks, towering skyscrapers, or abundant cultural diversity, its distinctive identity is evident throughout. Gessner's images portray a very different view of the gargantuan metropolis—devoid of people, the images are eerily still; silent renditions of a city so often attributed to that which 'never sleeps.' This alarming stillness is apparent throughout—in a shuttered storefront on the Upper West Side, an empty Central Park, or a Manhattan construction site absent of its workers.

Diana Markosian left her childhood home in the former Soviet Union for a new life in California. But it was a journey she never chose to take. To understand her mother's choices, she had to recreate the first chapter of a story that would inspire her most ambitious project yet.

