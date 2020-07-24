Inside The Rooms Of Hermits, And Other Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

When the Russian photographer Natalia Ershova was in school, working on her journalism degree, she fell ill. As a result, she was unable to leave home for two months. To combat the isolation and loneliness, she communicated with friends online. "I often stayed up at night, working on my diploma, and corresponding simultaneously with those in my networks," she remembers.



It was during this time that she discovered many of her peers were staying at home voluntarily, without going into an office to work every day. One was a young woman she's known since childhood; another was her husband's former classmate, and a third studied at the same university as she did. While she had trouble adapting to life at home, she found others preferred it.