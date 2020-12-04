👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Penguins Chilling In Antarctica, And More Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Penguins Of Antarctica

Ira Meyer
Ira Meyer
Ira Meyer
Ira Meyer
Ira Meyer
Ira Meyer

If you asked photographer Ira Meyer what should be at the top of your travel bucket list, he'd tell you Antarctica. His answer isn't related to climate change. Rather, it's because the sooner you'd visit the icy continent, the longer you'd remember the journey and savor the experience. Since 1991, Meyer has made nearly 40 trips there.

[See more of Meyer's photos of Antarctica's icescapes here or visit his website]

Finding The Magic In Everyday Life

Cig Harvey
Cig Harvey
Cig Harvey
Cig Harvey

Cig Harvey is adept at spotting both nature's sublime qualities and the beauty in mundane moments. The serene shots frequently feature a human intervention, like outstretched arms spotted with dots of light from a disco ball hung in Harvey's home or a compost pile heaped with vibrant produce scraps.

[Read more about Harvey's photos at Colossal or see more photos on her website]

An Italy Frozen In Time

Thomas Jorion
Thomas Jorion
Thomas Jorion
Thomas Jorion
Thomas Jorion

After "Silencio" and "Vestiges d'empire," photographer Thomas Jorion
continues, in this opus, his questioning on buildings and places in
ruins, abandoned by men.

He surveyed Italy from north to south, from Piedmont to Sicily,
passing through Veneto and Tuscany. He returned with surprising
and timeless images of mansions, villas, palaces dating from the
18th to the 20th centuries, and fall into disgrace for a long time.

[See more photos on Jorion's website]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

STREETEASY LIVES RENT FREE IN MY MIND

12 diggs curbed.com

As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, Curbed has taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample