Penguins Chilling In Antarctica, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
The Penguins Of Antarctica
If you asked photographer Ira Meyer what should be at the top of your travel bucket list, he'd tell you Antarctica. His answer isn't related to climate change. Rather, it's because the sooner you'd visit the icy continent, the longer you'd remember the journey and savor the experience. Since 1991, Meyer has made nearly 40 trips there.
Finding The Magic In Everyday Life
Cig Harvey is adept at spotting both nature's sublime qualities and the beauty in mundane moments. The serene shots frequently feature a human intervention, like outstretched arms spotted with dots of light from a disco ball hung in Harvey's home or a compost pile heaped with vibrant produce scraps.
An Italy Frozen In Time
After "Silencio" and "Vestiges d'empire," photographer Thomas Jorion
continues, in this opus, his questioning on buildings and places in
ruins, abandoned by men.
He surveyed Italy from north to south, from Piedmont to Sicily,
passing through Veneto and Tuscany. He returned with surprising
and timeless images of mansions, villas, palaces dating from the
18th to the 20th centuries, and fall into disgrace for a long time.
