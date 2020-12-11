A Modern Russia In Close-Up, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
'Remains To Be Seen'
"Remains To Be Seen" explores a disappearing but still tangible American landscape, from the Rust Belt towns of the Midwest to the Borscht Belt resorts of the Catskill Mountains. Using aerial photography with documentary candor and precision, Travis Fox creates a visually sumptuous record of former industrial sites and abandoned neighborhoods that persist as incisions on the landscape, scars in the memory and traces of healing.
[See more photos on Fox's website or buy the book here]
A Close-Up Of Russia
Alexander Anufriev's "Russia Close-Up" is a zoomed-in look at what makes a modern Russia, through a highly subjective lens. He got the idea for it while he was studying at the Rodchenko Art School in Moscow, after becoming disillusioned with documentary photography. "At the time, it was important for me to tell stories and for them to be the truth, but it started to feel like a little bit of a lie," he explains. "Even if you're trying to be totally objective, it is always a bit subjective."
[See more photos on Anufriev's Instagram account]
Tokyo Playgrounds In Lockdown
During Tokyo's initial voluntary lockdown earlier this year, its parks and playgrounds were cordoned off to varying degrees. Depending on the location, some remained untouched while others were torn down by locals, only to be put back up the following day.
In a series for the printed publication These Uncertain Times I documented parks across the city over the weeks the enforcement was in place.
[See the photos on Basford's website or Instagram account]