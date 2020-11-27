Macy's Parade From Up Above, And More Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
Macy's Parade Shot From Up Above
Photographer Navid Baraty's photo showcases what the Macy's Parade look like from high above the skyscrapers in New York City.
[See more of Baraty's photos on Instagram]
The Stories We Tell With Ink
Reka Nyari places her INK STORIES series into the canon of unfettered female imagery with the tales of four women and their response to struggle and pain. The intricately woven threads of ink on their skin empower their spirit as acts of defiance, vows of power, and emblems of transformation of the mind through the physical body.
[See more of Nyair's photos on her website]
It's A Snail World After All
Snail World: Life in the Slimelight is a collection of absorbing snapshots from an alternate universe where snails drink bubble tea at the mall, hit tiny bongs, and get beamed up into flying saucers.