The Loneliest Road Trip In America, And More Best Photography Of The Week
​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Loneliest Road Trip: Traveling Through An Empty America

'There is a feeling of loneliness through all the photos in this book. It's either a man walking alone in the middle of a deserted street or scenes where there is an absence of human beings.'

A Bird's-Eye View Of Fantastical Urban Landscapes

In Brazilian photographer Cássio Vasconcellos' series entitled Collectives, the artist "instigates a visual debate on the urban chaos of modern civilization by exploring jam-packed situations typical of our society," writes Art Historian and Critic Cynthia Garcia. Some of those scenarios include crowded beaches, cluttered parking lots, congested highways, and even "aircraft boneyards."

The Curious World Of Brighton's 'Eccentric' Folk

Brighton's residents have something of a reputation for being a tad eccentric; something Oleg Pulemjotov discovered when he arrived in England over a decade ago and made the seaside resort his new home.

