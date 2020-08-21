What The Inside Of The International Space Station Looks Like, And More Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

· Updated:

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

An Inside Look At The Interior Of The International Space Station

Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller
Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller
Roland Miller
Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller
Roland Miller
Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller

In what is believed to be the first collaboration between an Earth-bound artist and an astronaut in space, photographer Roland Miller and engineer Paolo Nespoli have recorded the momentous journey of NASA's International Space Station (ISS). The two have been working together during the last few years to document the current technologies and sights of modern space travel. They've shot extraordinary photographs of an ocean blanketed with clouds, the wire labyrinths lining the vehicle and astronaut's bulging suits and helmets. 

[Read more at Colossal or see the photos at Miller's Kickstarter page]

The Bustling Hip-Hop Scene In Mongolia

Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora
Alex de Mora

Home to one of the world's last surviving nomadic cultures, Mongolia conjures visions of drifting horsemen galloping through the steppe. But in Ulaanbaatar, the country's capital, where roughly half of the population lives, there exists a different reality. Beyond the facade of Soviet-style apartment blocks and impenetrable winter smog, there is a burgeoning hip-hop scene shaping the future.

[Read more at Huck Magazine]

The Beauty Of Swimming Pools Captured From Above

Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls

Award-winning aerial photographer Brad Walls, also known as Bradscanvas, has just released a new series, Pools From Above, which is an ode to the beauty found in the shapes, colors and textures of swimming pools.

[Read more at Creative Boom or check out Walls's work at his Instagram page]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

NOT SO PEACHY

1 digg eater.com

Peter Meehan's transgressive vision helped redefine food media with the groundbreaking Lucky Peach, and later transformed the LA Times's food coverage. But that vision came with a toxic management style characterized by intimidation, a barrage of sexualized commentary, and explosive anger, according to two dozen current and former staffers.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account