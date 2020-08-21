What The Inside Of The International Space Station Looks Like, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

In what is believed to be the first collaboration between an Earth-bound artist and an astronaut in space, photographer Roland Miller and engineer Paolo Nespoli have recorded the momentous journey of NASA's International Space Station (ISS). The two have been working together during the last few years to document the current technologies and sights of modern space travel. They've shot extraordinary photographs of an ocean blanketed with clouds, the wire labyrinths lining the vehicle and astronaut's bulging suits and helmets.

Home to one of the world's last surviving nomadic cultures, Mongolia conjures visions of drifting horsemen galloping through the steppe. But in Ulaanbaatar, the country's capital, where roughly half of the population lives, there exists a different reality. Beyond the facade of Soviet-style apartment blocks and impenetrable winter smog, there is a burgeoning hip-hop scene shaping the future.

Award-winning aerial photographer Brad Walls, also known as Bradscanvas, has just released a new series, Pools From Above, which is an ode to the beauty found in the shapes, colors and textures of swimming pools.

