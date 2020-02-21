The Colossal Underbelly Of An Iceberg, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

"It is a big wooden barrel 30 feet in diameter and 16 feet tall, in which daredevils ride vintage motorcycles on a wall at speeds up to 40 miles per hour, while doing tricks," he explains to us. "I submerged myself within their community for a week - producing imagery that highlights the remarkable connections I made throughout my stay."

Inspired by their urban surroundings and childhood experiences of natural disasters such as floods and tornados, within this unusual body of work, they represent a bleak and haunting picture of a future world without humanity. Each diorama takes anywhere between one and 15 months to construct.

[T]he German photographer produced A Guide to Better Being, a series featuring chindogu objects including double-sided toothbrushes, a boyfriend pillow, lipstick application stencils, mini umbrella-tipped shoes and other curiosities that lean heavily towards absurdity while theoretically making sense.

Tobias Friedrich dove into 27ºF water to capture the ice formations most people never see.

Montreal-based photographer Dimitri Guedes explores the stylistic potentials of fashion and conceptual photography. Existing somewhere between reality and fantasy, his raw and cinematic images question the surface of representation and our comprehension of the real world.

Kickass or badass—whatever you wanna call these tough biker ladies—here's a selection of 25 vintage photos of young women with their easy rider choppers.

