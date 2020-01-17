Homelessness In The Living Rooms Of The Rich, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

French photographer Larry Niehues has been capturing life in the US on 35mm film, from motels to diners and gas stations, to evoke the past by showing 'all the beauty and destruction, the tradition and innovation, the loud cities and the quiet little spaces.'

The internet is choke-full of travelers. There are bloggers, YouTubers, Instagram influencers, and they all focus on tourism, adventure, lifestyle, and photography, so standing out is pretty difficult. But this one Instagram account has found an ingenious way to do just that, with creativity, humor and a hefty amount of nostalgia.

Dramatically lit by the artificial lights from storefronts, street lamps or screens, the imagery produced by this Chicago-based photographer makes us feel as if we're sitting in a tiny, crowded theater, witness to the actors on stage being hit by the spotlight in a play's first act.

The project puts DIY shelters built by the unhoused in some of San Francisco's most valuable homes.

In a move that feels suitably full-circle, his first monograph, Coincidences, serves as a love letter to New York City. Featuring images captured over the course of his time there, the book sees Higbee seeking out moments of joy and serendipity among the whir of daily life in his adopted home.

