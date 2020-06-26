The Forgotten Playgrounds Invaded By Nature, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Photographer Anthimos Ntagkas, aka Daganth, has a penchant for being in the right place at the right time. His portfolio features random people, animals, objects, and advertisements that interact with each other in often humorous ways.

Although this natural process of evolution is beautiful, there is something particularly melancholic about the neglected water slide exiting into a mossy pool, the see-saw overgrown with weeds, and the deserted basketball ring backdropped by picturesque snow-capped mountains.

The pandemic has caused parents and children across the globe to live confined in their homes. They've lost the structure of school and day care, the support of friends and community, the diversion of activities and responsibilities outside of the home. To capture families in their newly circumscribed lives, the Australian artist Lisa Sorgini has been working on a photo series, titled "Behind Glass," showing women and their children in their homes in New South Wales.

Interpreting earth's peculiar, alien looking architecture with the help of post-processing magic, photographer Al Mefer creates a collection of images that add a futurist, otherworldly quality to the lives of this collection of earth-dwelling buildings. Located in Benidorm, Spain to be precise, a town more famous for its budget package vacations than its buildings, the very real structures echo the fantasy of sci-fi movies, calling to mind the worlds of Blade Runner and Star Wars.

