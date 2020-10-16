The Most Unsettling Attractions In Florida, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
The Most Unsettling Attractions In Florida
An artist-in-residence at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre, England-born Brown decided to focus on the oft-advertised image of Florida as the land of escapism, entertainment and thrills, a symbol of the American Dream. Exploring local attractions alone and after hours, including the Palm Beach Zoo, Mar-a-Lago, Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairground and The Breakers, and juxtaposing portraits of young ballerinas, gymnasts and marching bands who are trained to entertain, she has produced a personal and intentionally objective view of these familiar landmarks in her solo exhibition, "Simulations."
The 'Deathmatch Drive-In'
The coronavirus pandemic has had an irreparable effect on lives worldwide: from the unfortunate loss of loved ones to the way we interact (or don't) with others, to the way we approach live entertainment here in the United States. Take, for example, "Deathmatch Drive-In," a no holds barred event spearheaded by pro wrestling company ICW. It's an event that takes place outdoors instead of within the confines of an arena. These days, fans, for the most part, relish the grisly show from their cars. Photographer Rich Wade, who is no stranger to shooting pro wrestling, recently had the opportunity to capture this spectacle at a New Jersey farm in Millville.
