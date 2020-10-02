The Drag Scene In Russia, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
A Look Into The Drag Community In Russia
The project looks at the drag community in Novosibirsk and examines the hidden relationship between fear and joy — something that is deeply embedded within the Russian condition.
The Inside World Of Irish Traveler Children
When she (Jamie Johnson) came to Ireland for the first time in 2014, she immediately felt connected to the cosmos of the Irish Travellers and would visit and photograph them time and again for five years. The encounter with the children of this extremely poor and socially discriminated population group fascinated her and even changed her views as a mother. Fascinated by the resilience and optimism of the children, who are proud of the culture and traditions of the Irish Travellers, Johnson's portraits aim to promote the perception and respect of children as such, far removed from the common prejudices of society.
