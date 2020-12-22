The Most Ambitious Christmas Home Displays In America, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
'American Christmas'
Taken over the course of a decade, the following images and stories capture people across the country with their Christmas lights.
Capturing America Through The Lens Of A Trucker
Photographer and truck-driver Ryan Shorosky has driven all over the US, along the way capturing remarkable landscapes and experiencing first-hand the country's deep divisions.
'Synesthetic Letters'
This project attempts to show how we, two synesthetes, Dasha Pears and Jane Kristoferson, view the world and see letters in colors, sometimes attributing additional concepts to them.
