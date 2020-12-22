👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
The Most Ambitious Christmas Home Displays In America, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

'American Christmas'

Danelle Manthey
Danelle Manthey
Danelle Manthey
Danelle Manthey
Danelle Manthey
Danelle Manthey

Taken over the course of a decade, the following images and stories capture people across the country with their Christmas lights.

[See more photos on Manthey's website]

Capturing America Through The Lens Of A Trucker

Ryan Shorosky
Ryan Shorosky
Ryan Shorosky
Ryan Shorosky
Ryan Shorosky

Photographer and truck-driver Ryan Shorosky has driven all over the US, along the way capturing remarkable landscapes and experiencing first-hand the country's deep divisions.

[Read more at Huck Magazine or see more photos on Shorosky's website]

'Synesthetic Letters'

Dasha Pears
Dasha Pears
Dasha Pears
Dasha Pears
Dasha Pears

This project attempts to show how we, two synesthetes, Dasha Pears and Jane Kristoferson, view the world and see letters in colors, sometimes attributing additional concepts to them.

[See more photos on Pears' website]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

OPENING UP TO THE WORLD

72 diggs

Popular personality tests, like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, are well designed but each test comes with a set of specific limitations and inconsistencies. Learn how over the years these tests provide metrics that're used in schools, corporate work and personal relationship building.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample