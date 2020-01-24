Photos That Literally Bend Space And Time, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Famous for its picturesque streets lined with colorful houses and charming architecture, San Francisco is the subject of photographer Helene Havard's latest series. Havard traveled from her home in French Polynesia to the "City by the Bay," where she captured the magic of this unique, candy-colored town.

When you take a panorama photograph on your smartphone, for instance, you aren't capturing a single moment in time — you're capturing a given landscape over the course of the 30 seconds or so that it takes to pan your camera across the horizon. By tinkering with the camera's settings, Johnson was able to capture an entire narrative in a single frame. "I approached my subjects like a cinematographer," he explains.

It's early September, 2014, and the sun is shining over a verdant landscape dotted with grazing horses. The people who live there, mostly the elderly women known affectionately as "babushkas," travel by foot. They plant potatoes. Photographer Raul Arantes has just set foot in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, nearly 30 years after the nuclear disaster.

"My images attempt to capture physical destruction through a heavy dose of black and color, demonstrating a metaphorical parallel of the environmental destruction to the collective psychological trauma humans endure, along with a fatalistic inescapability from the future that lies ahead."

Born in Kirov and now based in Moscow, photographer Aleksey Myakishev is adept at capturing the simple moments of life and transforming them into alluring black-and-white images. Taken mostly throughout Russia, his projects tend to focus on unassuming subjects as they navigate their daily lives. In one photograph, three figures walk over a snow-covered landscape away from a lit firework, and in another, Myakishev creates an uncanny juxtaposition between a hilly horizon and a man swinging a child by his hands as a winter boot flies from his foot.

