Illegal 'Stalker' Hikes Into Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
The Forgotten Ghost Towns Of The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
Drawing on unprecedented access to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone ― including insights gained while working as a tour guide and during an illegal 'stalker' hike ― Darmon Richter creates an entirely new portrait of Chernobyl's forgotten ghost towns, monuments and more.
Quirky Moments From Everyday Life In Japan
He (Shin Noguchi) describes his street photography as an attempt to capture extraordinary moments of excitement, humanism and beauty among the flow of everyday life. With his discreet, poetic and enigmatic approach to his art, Shin is able to capture the subtleties and complexities of Japanese culture without relying on staged, no-finder or hip shot photography.
