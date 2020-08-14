1,400 Photos Of Bent-Over Poles, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A 'Maniacal Project' Of Photographing Bent-Over Bollards, Signs And Poles

Designer Onno Blase always has one eye out looking for toppled-over poles at the side of the road. Now he's collected 1,400 of them.

'A Big Fat Sky': The Quiet Innocence Of The UK's East Coast

There is a distinct aesthetic to the images in Max Miechowski's latest project, "A Big Fat Sky." Drenched in warm, yellow sunlight, each photograph captures a quiet innocence and calmness of life along the East Coast of Britain's shores; a teenage lovers' embrace, a fisherman's anticipation or the closed shutters of the ice-cream shop as the sun sets. Shot at the end of summer last year, the project began after a spontaneous decision by Miechowski, originally from Lincolnshire, to revisit the places where he spent his holidays as a boy.

'Nostalgia For The Mud'

The theory behind the series "Nostalgia For the Mud" banks right on the element of surprise. Middleton, who describes her work as something in between the constructed and the candid, has a tendency to gravitate towards strangers as her subjects. This is how she approached this particular body of work, cobbling together a cast of characters scouted from random interactions with patrons of New Haven bars, setting up her camera in unfamiliar locations.

