Ballerinas Photographed From Up In The Air, And More Best Photography Of The Week
PICTURE THIS

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Aerial Shots Of Ballerinas

Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls
Brad Walls

Award-winning aerial photographer Brad Walls, also known as Bradscanvas, has released a brand new body of work titled "ballerine de l'air" (ballerina from the air) just in time for World Ballet Day, inviting audiences to experience yet another fresh and intimate perspective, this time into the captivating beauty of ballet.

[See more photos on Walls's website or Instagram]

Prom Portraits Of An Unusual Year

Alys Tomlinson
Alys Tomlinson
Alys Tomlinson
Alys Tomlinson

"Lost Summer" consists of 44 black and white portraits of north London teenagers. From June to August 2020, once lockdown had eased, Alys Tomlinson photographed young people whose proms and end of year celebrations had been cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead of being in the usual settings of school halls or hotel function rooms, she captured them all dressed up in their gardens, backyards and local parks.

[See more photos on Tomlinson's website or pre-order the photobook "Lost Summer" here]

And if you're hungry for more photos, here's last week's best photo roundup, which features a side-by-side comparison of the real Paris and a fake one in China and photos of children growing up in rural Ohio.

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

