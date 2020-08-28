A Mother's Portrait Of Her Daughter's Life With Down Syndrome, And Other Best Photography Of The Week
Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A Mother's Portrait Of Her Daughter's Life With Down Syndrome

For as long as Grevenitis can remember, being in public with Lulu has brought about a less welcome form of attention. Lulu was born with trisomy 21, or Down syndrome, the most common chromosomal anomaly diagnosed in the United States; the condition, which affects about six thousand American babies each year, causes conspicuous delays in mental and physical development. As a young child, Lulu didn't notice strangers staring at her in the grocery store or at the movie theatre; now she does, though her reaction to them depends on her mood. "When we're out," Grevenitis said, "she either says, 'Everybody loves me. Everybody's looking at me,' or 'Everybody hates me. Everybody's looking at me.'" 

[Read more at The New Yorker]

The Symmetry And Repetitiveness Of Buildings

Michal Zahornacký is a Slovakian photographer investigating the human place within architecture. In his "Close" series, the artists looks into the pandemic world of isolation and the feeling of closeness evoked by forced social distancing. It is captured on the impeccable angles showing the grandeur of photographed buildings — their symmetry and repetitiveness.

[Read more at Trendland]

